Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sleep Train Mattress Center is running a foster kids pajama drive through February 12th. The goal is to provide as many pajamas as possible to foster kids in need. If you're interested in donating you can bring new pajamas in sizes ranging from infants to teens to any Sleep Train location. You can also make donations online and host your own foster kids drive.

More info:

Sleep Train Mattress Center

SleepTrainFosterKids.org

Facebook: @SleepTrain

Twitter: @SleepTrain