MERCED COUNTY — The Merced County Sheriff’s Posse has arrived in Washington D.C. ahead of this week’s Inaugural event.

The group held fundraisers to help pay for the $80,000 trip for the 14 members as well as their horses.

Although they’ve made it to their destination, the Sheriffs still need funds for the trip.

If you’d like to donate you can donate through their GoFundMe page or by dropping off a check at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also keep up with their journey on Facebook.