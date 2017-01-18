New STEAM-Based Early College High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is at Cosumnes River College hanging out with some high school students that will really benefit from from Fortune School. Fortune School, in partnership with Cosumnes River College and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, will open a STEAM-based Early College High School in Fall 2017 starting with 9th grade in the Sacramento area.

Fortune School of Education, established in 1989, provides preparation programs to fill the "pipeline" of educators needed in today's schools. It was the brainchild of Dr. Rex Fortune, who as a school superintendent, saw an opportunity to bring more diverse teaching candidates into public schools, especially in the shortage areas of science and mathematics instruction.