MODESTO — After nearly 24 years, Brandy Chapman spoke to her mother Wednesday.

According to Modesto Police, a man in Sacramento recognized Shelly Jennings from recent news reports of an Oklahoma family searching for their lost mother.

Jennings had gotten onto a Greyhound bus to Modesto. When she got off, Modesto Police Officer Jeff Harmon was waiting.

Brandy and her mom were reunited over the phone Wednesday afternoon. Police say an in-person reunion is being organized.