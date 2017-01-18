Salute to Service: Oak Park Rotary House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service FOX40 is recognizing The Oak Park Rotary House in Sacramento.

The house serves as a home to families with children undergoing long-term care at UC Davis Children's Hospital. Current residents are mom, Lyndsey Call, and her 10-month old daughter, Shakti. The little girl, so far, has undergone major surgery and 5 rounds of chemo-therapy. Mother and daughter have been at the Rotary House since September, and will continue to stay until Shakti finishes her treatment. To Lyndsey the Rotary House has been a huge blessing and to the group running the Rotary House, it's been a privilege to help the call family in their time of need.

The foundation relies on donations to keep the house running -- find out how you can help HERE.

If you would like to donate specifically to baby Shakti, click HERE.