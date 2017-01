Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of their upcoming album, The New Up is hitting the road and will be coming through Sacramento for a show on January 20 at Yolo Brewery. The San Francisco-based band is preparing to release their new album Tiny Mirrors on Febuary 3. Band members Emily Pitcher (vocals, guitar) and Noah Reid (guitar, vocals) -- Missing members include: Hawk West (automation), Nick Massaro (bass) and Art McConnell (drums) -- are in the studio giving FOX40 a preview of their sound.