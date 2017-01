SACRAMENTO — Thousands are without power in the Sacramento area as strong wind and rain bombard the area.

According to SMUD, there are more than 251 outages and 77,406 customers are without power.

With outage map currently down, will provide over numbers here every 15 minutes. 251 outages, 77,406 customers without power. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

Sustained winds are being measured at more than 40 miles per hour with gusts coming in at 50 to 60 mph.

There is a high wind warning in the Sacramento region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There have also been several reports of trees down, sometimes taking power lines with them.

Family of three incredibly lucky after falling tree crushes cab of truck completely at 19th and X Sts. X street still blocked, 19th St open. pic.twitter.com/TohzgV14Xg — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 19, 2017

Family was driving down X Street at 30 mph when large tree fell across cab. All three escaped with no injuries! pic.twitter.com/lQP5pJPxh1 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 19, 2017