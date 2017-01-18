Tips for Creating a Family Command Center

In an effort to get herself and the Fesai family organized this year, Mae is getting some help from a local mom. DIY expert Diana Watkins walks Mae through the steps of creating her own "Family Command Center," an area in the home designed to help parents and kids can stay up to date on family activities, school, and everything else in between.
