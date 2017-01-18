Deputies Search for Violent Assault Suspect in Fair Oaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for an assault suspect after an overnight stabbing Wednesday.

Two neighbors got into an altercation that turned physical around 12 a.m. in the 7800 block of Winding Way. A call came in at about 12:20 a.m. for a man bleeding profusely.

The victim had been stabbed during the fight. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities surrounded the suspect's home but it has been cleared and the man was not found. Deputies say the man had plenty of time to leave before they arrived.