× ‘Will & Grace’ Returning to NBC

(CNN) — Honey, it’s happening.

NBC has announced it’s resurrecting beloved comedy “Will & Grace” for a new 10-episode limited series set to air on the broadcast network in the 2017-18 TV season.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all set to return.

The decision comes just a few months after the cast reunited for a surprise, online-only reunion in which the cast rallied against then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a release. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will also return to act as showrunners and executive producers.

Longtime TV director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the original series, will direct once again and executive produce.

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said the conversations about a possible revival began shortly after the secret reunion was shot back in September.

“The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” she said in a statement. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and ‘Will and Grace’ is one of the best.”

“Will & Grace” premiered in 1998. The show was the highest rated sitcom in the 18-49 demo from 2001-05, according to the network’s release.

The series was among the first broadcast shows to feature gay characters in lead roles and was credited by Vice President Joe Biden for educating the public on LGBT issues.

The show’s 2006 finale garnered more than 18 million viewers, the network added.

In its time on air, “Will & Grace” was nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, with 16 wins.