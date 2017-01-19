Chando's fans, rejoice. Lisandro "Chando" Madriga has opened up a new location downtown. The Cantina is different from Chando's other four locations, which offer traditional taqueria counter service. Those locations serve Tijuana-style street food and the cantina will serve food from different regions of Mexico. Diners will find new items like sopes, pozole, mole and even chicken wings. Gary is on sight getting a first-hand look -- and taste -- of the new spot.
Chando’s Tacos Opens New Downtown Cantina
-
Brand New Chando’s Cantina Opening Soon
-
New Restaurant Readies for Grand Opening in Downtown Commons
-
In Your Neighborhood: West Sacramento
-
Guests Going Out to Eat, Shopping Downtown Forced to Pay ‘Event Night’ Parking Rates Near Golden 1 Center
-
Bennigan’s Taking Over Cafe Bernardo, K Bar Location
-
-
More Than Birds Offered at Turkey Giveaway
-
Calf Bones Help in Search for 1620 Plymouth Settlement
-
Enjoy Food Off the Grid
-
Sacramento Police Investigating After 2 Cars Stolen from 2 Different Planet Fitness Locations
-
Small Business Saturday Shines Light on Local Businesses with All-Day Activities
-
-
New Luxury Apartments Open in South Sacramento
-
Enjoy Some Fine Cuisine at Ten22
-
RailBridge Restaurant Shuts its Doors