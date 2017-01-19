Chando’s Tacos Opens New Downtown Cantina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chando's fans, rejoice. Lisandro "Chando" Madriga has opened up a new location downtown. The Cantina is different from Chando's other four locations, which offer traditional taqueria counter service. Those locations serve Tijuana-style street food and the cantina will serve food from different regions of Mexico. Diners will find new items like sopes, pozole, mole and even chicken wings. Gary is on sight getting a first-hand look -- and taste -- of the new spot.