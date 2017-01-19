Crowds Gather at Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the eve of the inauguration, crowds gathered outside the Lincoln Memorial.

Lined up along the reflecting pool to catch a glimpse of the nation's 45th president Donald Trump. Thousands chanted his name.

"This is our first, and probably our only, inauguration. It's history. It's very patriotic, everyone is thrilled to be here," Andrus Ludlow said.

The event bearing the name of the president-elect's famous campaign slogan. The Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration Concert.

And after Friday, that's what his supporters say Trump will do.

"We need him. He's a business man. He's gonna get rid of all this up here, he's going to change it," Ludlow said.

Many in the crowd dressed from head to toe, proudly wearing their Trump hats and shirts.

"He's a business man, he's used to running an organization, and I think he's just going to be able to turn this thing around and do great things for our country," Dan Fisher said.

"We are just so excited."

And as the music played, the crowd watched -- hopeful for what tomorrow brings.

