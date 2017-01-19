Dave Bass performing at Antiquite Maison Privee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dave Bass Sextet includes Dave Bass (piano), Michelle Deveaux (vocals), Carlos McCoy (flute/tenor sax/clarinet), Ben Kopf (upright bass), Jack Stanfill (drums), and the great Carlos Caro (conga/perc.) -- they will be performing at Antiquite Maison Privee at 2114 P St. in Sacramento. The Antiquite is a stunning 1920s era Mediterranean style venue known as the "Jewel of Midtown" -- an intimate, warm, inviting atmosphere furnished with fine antiques. Antiquite is also a boutique urban winery featuring handcrafted wines.

The show will be Jan 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.