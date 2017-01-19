Dine Downtown this Week!

The 12th Annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is happening in Sacramento through January 22nd. More than 30 of downtown’s finest restaurants will be offering special 3-course dining experiences for just $35. One dollar from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to social services and food literacy programs. Mattson Zust, a chef at The Porch Restaurant and Bar stopped by to cook up a vegan dish and talk about the event. The Porch Restaurant and Bar is just one of many great restaurants participating in Dine Downtown. Check out the great food Sacramento has to offer and Dine Downtown.
More info:
Dine Downtown
January 12-22
Facebook: Go Downtown Sac
Twitter: @DowntownSac
GoDownTownSac.com/DineDownTown
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
1815 K. Street
(916) 444-2423
ThePorchRestaurantAndBar.com
Facebook: The Porch Restaurant