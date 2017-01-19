Fallen Tree in Davis Knocks Out Power, Damages Home and Backyards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Hundreds of feet above Davis, Drone 40 zeroes in on a massive pine tree on its side.

The tree's trunk, needles and limbs litter at least two backyards.

"Its pretty severe!" said Kirsten Adams.

Branches broke through Adams' home while her husband and mother-in-law were inside Wednesday night.

"I'm just really glad nobody was hurt," Adams said.

The force of the falling tree was no match for the drywall; creating holes in the ceiling, the closet and the wall.

"All the sudden I heard this major crack. Just crack and then plunk -- huge, huge sound of when the tree fell," said next door neighbor Sanine Watkins.

Watkins heard a crack and boom when the 60-year-old tree came crashing down.

"I walked up to the curtain and walked right into the pine tree, said Watkins.

Now power lines are draping through a few backyards and nearby poles are broken.

PG&E turned off the power since the lines are dangling.

Crews are hard at work fixing other outages throughout the region.

A file miles away, a PG&E crew replaced a power pole that was knocked out overnight between Davis and Dixon.

"It was a wind gust that actually snapped our pole. We saw that across our service territory last night, mostly in the Sacramento-Stockton areas," said PG&E Spokesperson Brandi Merlo.

PG&E says 50 crews spent the day fixing poles that snapped in the wind and power lines taken down by trees, like the giant pine that left a few Davis families in the dark with tree parts everywhere.