LGBTQ Activists Dance Their Way to Mike Pence’s Temporary Home before Inauguration

WASHINGTON -- Taking their message to the streets.

"We are queer, we are here, we will dance and we will not stand for homophobia, transphobia, bigotry or hate in our country," one protester told FOX40

Hundreds of protesters marched and danced near the temporary home of incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

"When you feel the energy out here and you see people dancing and happy and standing up for LGBT rights, it's important to able to feel that," another protester said.

It was a diverse crowd of men and women and gender non-binary, LGBTQ and allies, young and old, Washingtonians and activists from faraway. They wore tutus, sparkly stilettos and spandex. There were light-up hula hoops and noisemakers and gold party hats to go around. One protester walked with a tray of high-protein snacks and condoms for her fellow marchers.

"We're all fighting or the same thing. We all want freedom. We all want all want equality. This Trump administration is not going to guarantee it. It's actually told us that they're not going to give that to us, so you can fight this way. Fight and dance."

The event, dubbed as a danced party demonstration, was organized by WERK for Peace, a grassroots group established after the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando.

"We may be expecting anti LGBT laws action and rhetoric by Mike Pence, by Donald Trump himself, as well," a protester told FOX40.

Organizers say this peaceful protest is just the beginning as they continue the fight for equality.