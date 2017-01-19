KTXL/FOX40 is looking for a Maintenance Engineer to be a part of our Broadcast Engineering Department.

This opportunity allows the qualified applicant to expand their career in the field of broadcast television including network and infrastructure support in the operations of KTXL/FOX40.

Minimum 2 year degree and/or experience in broadcast television operations preferred. Knowledge and understanding of UHF transmitter, ENG, SNG, RF microwave systems along with the rules and regulations of the FCC. Troubleshoot, repair, and preventative maintenance of electronic and mechanical equipment. Advanced computer skills including familiarity with Active Directory, LAN/WAN, PHP, HTML, Java Script helpful.

If you think you are qualified and have what it takes to work with the best staff in broadcast television, please apply online at www.tribunemedia.com