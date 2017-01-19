Modesto Woman Says Some in Latino Community Fear Trump Presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Alma Sanchez is a single mother, a dance instructor, a dedicated member of the Modesto community and an undocumented immigrant.

Sanchez spoke to us in Spanish and said some in the Latino community fear the Trump presidency.

She's saddened to think that she could be split from her 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

She said she came to the U.S. 20 years ago in search of a better life. She was only 19 years old. She said if you separate the children from their families the kids may not fulfill their potential.

During his bid for presidency, Trump promised to toughen immigration policies.

"There’s fear, I got to admit, but I’m also contributing, I’m also putting in my grain of sand, uniting with others to resist any of this,” Sanchez said.

Like other families from Stockton to Bakersfield she will join an interfaith vigil that will allow people to share their concerns.

Pastor Wayne Bridegroom of Central Grace Community Church will help lead the service in Modesto.

"We are in this together, and I think that’s the message that we want to get across,” Bridegroom said.

Just as Sanchez moved here 20 years ago to make a better life for herself, she wants things for her kids, a brighter future.

As the nation prepares itself for a new leader and new policies, Sanchez said she’s ready to work as part of her community to fight the new president.