Nancy Sinatra Not Happy Trump Using Father’s Song at Inauguration

WASHINGTON — Famed singer Frank Sinatra’s eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of President-elect Donald Trump.

Now that he’s about the assume the presidency, the younger Sinatra let the world know how she feels about one of her father’s famous songs being used in the inauguration festivities.

According to inauguration chairman Tom Barrack, Trump and his wife, Melania, have selected “My Way” by Frank Sinatra for their first dance as the first couple at the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day.

Nancy Sinatra, when asked for a response about the song selection on Twitter, said: “Just remember the first line of the song.”

The first line of the song is, “And now, the end is near.”

The rest of the lyrics discuss a life of ups and downs, but the singer looks back on his memories fondly because he did everything his own way.

The younger Sinatra has not shied away from expressing her disdain for Trump on the social media platform that the President-elect also seems to favor.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Sinatra and Trump’s transition team for comment and have not yet gotten a response.

Earlier this week, Sinatra tweeted at him concerning his use of language about Martin Luther King, Jr. in old tweets.

She also wrote to the President-elect asking him to not derail efforts to fight climate change, along with asking her followers to sign a petition.

Over the past several weeks, Sinatra has also retweeted several messages in support of Planned Parenthood and the Affordable Care Act, as well as messages thanking President Barack Obama for his time in office.