Sen. Kamala Harris Making Priorities Known on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON -- Senator Kamala Harris has been on the job for less than a month but isn't wasting anytime making her priorities known.

California's freshman senator, who was most recently California's attorney general, grilled Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt -- Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

"I have asked him questions that have been focused on what might be his ability to enforce the laws in a way that he is doing it in the name of the people as opposed to industries," Harris told FOX40.

It's not only Pruitt's stance on climate change that concerns Senator Harris, but the 14 lawsuits he's filed against the agency he's been tapped to lead.

"When we hold these most powerful and important positions that we concern ourselves with actual conflicts of interest but also the appearance of a conflict.

Immigration is another key item on the senator's to-do list, but she knows it's not going to be easy.

"It's clear to me we are going to have a real battle," Harris said.

But she says it's a battle she's ready for.

"I've had parents, in particular, who are immigrants or Muslim, tear up and talk about their children, who have cried and asked, 'What does mean for us, this election? Does it mean we are going to have leave?'"