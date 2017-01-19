Some Sacramento Schools Closed Amid Power Outages

SACRAMENTO — Intense wind Wednesday night disrupted power for many neighborhoods across the Sacramento area, leading to some schools to be closed Thursday.

In the Rosemont area, Golden Empire Elementary, OW Eriewine Elementary and Isador Cohen Elementary are all closed due to lack of power.

In the Land Park neighborhood, Crocker Riverside Elementary was closed due to a lack of running water.

Meanwhile, in Stockton, Lincoln High School was closed but district officials did not say why.

Thousands of SMUD customers across Sacramento were still without power Thursday morning.