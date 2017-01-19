Sutter Middle School Teacher on Administrative Leave After Second Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- One teacher, two controversies.

"We expect our teachers to be culturally sensitive and use appropriate strategies in the classroom," said Daniel Thigpen, spokesperson for Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

And two different sides.

"We are calling for the teacher's immediate termination," said Jenine Spotnitz with social justice group Showing Up for Racial Justice.

"He's a very good teacher," said Alejandra Kneisley, Sutter Middle School parent.

Just two months after Sutter Middle School teacher Woody Hart was accused of making a racially insensitive comment during a lesson about equality, he's in trouble once again.

"Hung a confederate flag in his classroom, there was concern about that," said Thigpen.

Hart is now on paid administrative leave while the Folsom Cordova Unified School District looks into the situation.

A district spokesperson said Hart hung the confederate flag in his classroom, likely for a history lesson, but it was removed Wednesday morning.

"We don't want teachers to be afraid to teach," Thigpen said.

But because of Hart's recent run-ins with controversy, the district took him out of the classroom.

That's unfortunate for Alejandra Kneisley's daughter, who is in Hart's class. She said she supports the teacher.

"Right now what they're doing is role play about the Civil War. They're learning about that. This teacher is really connected with them, is really getting them excited during lessons. My daughter comes happy telling me about what they're doing excited and looking forward to the next day," she said.

Showing Up for Racial Justice disagrees.

"The Confederate flag is widely recognized as a symbol of white supremacy, racism and it is unacceptable to say that it is anything else," said Spotnitz.

FOX40 stopped by Hart's El Dorado Hills home to get his side. Knocks on the door went unanswered.

He's still employed with the school district.

While the investigation continues, so do arguments for and against Hart's decision to hang the flag.

"We find the actions of the teacher extremely reprehensible, offensive and disrespectful," Spotnitz said.

"Why the rest of the kids aren't going to learn about the confederate flag and what it means because they're afraid that someone is going to get hurt?" Kneisley said.