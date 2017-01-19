Your Weekend, January 19

Thanks to Sacramento365, Simone and Mae have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.
Event: DRUMLine Live
Venue: Harris Center for the Arts
Time: Thurs. 7 p.m. & Fri. 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/drumline-live/
Event: Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Time: Fri. & Sat. 7 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/monster-jam-triple-threat-series/
Event: Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo
Venue: Great Escape Games
Time: Sat. Noon - 6 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/monster-jam-triple-threat-series/
Event: 10th Annual Galt Winter Bird Festival
Venue: McCaffrey Middle School
Time: Sat. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/10th-annual-galt-winter-bird-festival/
Make It a Night Pick:
Event: I'm the Greatest Star! Showbiz Divas and Dames
Venue: Sacramento Theatre Company
Time: Thurs 7pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 7pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/showbiz-divas-dames-im-greatest-star/
WHERE TO EAT: The Melting Pot (814 15th St)
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Chaise Lounge (1330 H St)