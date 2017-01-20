Glukhoy Twins Sentenced in Deadly Placer County Chase, Crash

PLACER COUNTY — Two twin brothers have been sentenced for their involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase 2014 through Antelope.

Ruslan Glukhoy was sentenced to two consecutive live sentences. Roman Glukhoy was sentenced to 30 years to life.

The Glukhoy brothers, along with 21-year-old Yuriy Merkushev, were wanted for an alleged burglary in Auburn before leading authorities on a pursuit. Merkushev was initially with the twins, investigators say, but was not involved in the crash.

The chase ended when the brothers slammed into a car, killing 35-year-old Joe Luis Barriga-Tovar and his 14-year-old daughter, Anahi.

The Glukhoys were convicted in December 2016.