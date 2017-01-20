Modesto Police Investigating Fatal Train, Pedestrian Collision

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian killed in a train collision.

According to the Modesto Police Department, investigations into the fatal collision on Kansas Avenue and 8th Street began after the incident at 6:27 p.m. The Union Pacific train was traveling northbound when it struck the pedestrian.

Police have blocked east and westbound traffic between 8th and 9th Streets and ask that the public stay away from the area.

