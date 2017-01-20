Natomas School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

NATOMAS — A teacher at a K-8 school in Natomas was arrested Thursday, accused of taking inappropriate photos of students.

Scott MacMillan, 44, was a teacher at Heron School until December, when the accusations against him were brought to the Natomas Unified School District during the winter break.

Police say MacMillan used his phone under a table to take images of minors and adults without their knowledge or consent. According to school officials, the photos were of “specific, inappropriate, clothed areas of female students’ bodies.”

MacMillan was arrested Thursday.

Detectives ask anyone who has had contact with MacMillan, or anyone who may have been a victim, to contact them.