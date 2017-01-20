Oklahoma Woman, Mother Share Tearful Reunion in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A happy ending, 23 years in the making.

After searching for so long, Oklahoma woman Brandy Chapman has finally found her mother Shelly Suzanne Jennings. She’s alive, safe and now in her daughter’s arms.

“My wish came true,” Chapman told FOX40.

FOX40 first told you about Chapman’s years long wish to find her mother weeks ago. She said Jennings may have been suffering from sort of mental illness. Her state of mind was too fragile for us to speak with her on camera.

"From what I gather she broke down and then she never really knew how to get a hold of us,” she said.

Chapman said in 1993, Jennings left the family. No explanation, no word of where she went.

Days ago, a man in Sacramento recognized Jennings from recent media coverage and contacted the police after she got on a Greyhound bus bound for Modesto. A picture taken by an officer shows the phone call that placed them back in each others lives.

"She said, 'I have your mother standing right here with me,' and I just I started screaming and asked to talk to her,” Chapman recalled.

Family friend Genea Bohanan had been helping with the search. She said it’s been rough on the family.

"I’m just glad it’s over. Get rid of some pain, close a chapter in Brandy’s life,” Bohanan said.

Chapman now plans to make up for lost time to hold on tight and never let go again, and get her mother help for her mental illness. They are from the Choctaw Tribe, so Jennings' medical expenses will be covered.