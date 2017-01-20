Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in May 2016 Homicide of 3-Year-Old

SACRAMENTO — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a 3-year-old back in May.

The Sacramento Police Department reports that Marcus Shepard, 32, was arrested in connection to the May 2, 2016 case of a 3-year-old who died after being found unconscious in a home on Lily Street. A family member and fire crews tried to resuscitate the child who was later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office recently deemed the death a homicide. However, details surrounding the events that led to the child’s critical condition have not be revealed.