Sweet Moment: Barron Trump Plays Peek-a-Boo with Nephew as Dad Signs Executive Orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A sweet moment played out on Inauguration Day, after Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.

Cameras caught Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, playing peek-a-boo with his nephew, Theodore, who is the son of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

It happened as President Trump sat down at Capitol Hill to take his first official actions as President: Signing a waiver allowing former Gen. James Mattis to become secretary of defense; a proclamation of a national day of patriotism; and nominations for his Cabinet.

Huddled around him were his family and the top-ranking members of Congress — and Trump immediately began schmoozing, handing out the pens he used to sign the nominations.

“I got Price,” said House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, referring to Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

“You want Elaine’s?” Trump asked Pelosi. That is Elaine Chao, Trump’s transportation secretary pick, who is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who was standing nearby.

“Here’s one I think Nancy would like … Scott Pruitt,” Trump joked. Pruitt, Trump’s EPA pick, is opposed by liberals.

As the lawmakers laughed, Trump’s family was less impressed — including Barron.

