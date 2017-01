HOLLISTER (AP) — Nearly two dozen people have been rescued after an overflowing creek began flooding homes in Central California.

KSBW reports mandatory evacuations were issued for residents near Pacheco Creek in Hollister Friday afternoon.

Firefighters went door-to-door checking on residents, deploying boats and completing 21 swift water rescues.

No injuries were reported.

Dozens of residents in the same neighborhood were rescued earlier in January when a levee broke in the middle of the night. People were rescued from their homes on boats, cows and horses.