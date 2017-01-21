As Trump is Sworn In, Protesters Converge on DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- With cell phones and cameras held high, the crowd watched, waiting for a historic moment, the moment when businessman and self-described political outsider Donald Trump became the 45th President of United States.

During his address Trump saying change starts now.

"January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as a day the people became the rulers of this great nation again," President Trump said in his inaugural address.

"Reasonable policy, opportunity, focus on America, focus on jobs, focus in education, focus on Americans," one supporter told FOX40.

But among the sea of Trump hats, shirts and flags, there were also signs of protest.

"I care about America and I'm afraid. That's why I'm here," protester Dominique Williams said. "I respect the fact that he's going to be our next president. I think he was elected democratically. I have no problem with that. I do not like the man."