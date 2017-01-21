Crews Work in Isleton to Recover Woman’s Body from Sacramento River

ISLETON — After nearly a week, the body of Nichelle Johnson will be recovered from the Sacramento River Saturday.

According to the CHP, Johnson ended up in the river Sunday night after driving off Highway 160. A witness called 911 to report seeing the car in the water. Johnson, herself, dialed 911, but wasn’t able to speak.

Since then, her family has been pleading to have Johnson pulled from the river.

Highway Patrol said dangerous river and weather conditions led crews to postpone recovery efforts until Saturday.

Highway 160 was expected to be closed for part of Saturday during the recovery.