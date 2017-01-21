Death Investigation Underway in Antelope after Body Found in Burning Car

ANTELOPE — A body was discovered in a burning car early Saturday morning in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Department spokesperson Sergeant Tony Turnbull says the silver, late 1990’s Honda was found burning around 3 a.m. at Blue Oak Park, along Big Cloud Way.

Fire investigators believe some sort of accelerant was used for the fire, and the person’s death was deemed suspicious.

The identity of the person inside was not revealed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.