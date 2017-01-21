In R-Rated Anti-Trump Rant, Madonna Muses About ‘Blowing Up White House’

(CNN) — Ever the provocateur, Madonna dropped a trio of f-bombs and admitted that she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” she told the crowd. “It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end.”

“Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end,” she said.

The pop star later went into a rendition of “Human Nature” with added R-rated lyrics, including a call for Trump to perform an obscene act to himself.

Madonna, who supported Hillary Clinton during the campaign, was one of a number of celebrities on Saturday who spoke out as part of Women’s Marches in cities across the world.

But of those high-profile speeches, Madonna’s was particularly confrontational. She said that the march represented the beginning of a “revolution” and affirmed that “we will not back down.”

“And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F–k you. F–k you,” she said. “It is the beginning of much-needed change.”

Madonna also said she was “angry” and “outraged” in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”