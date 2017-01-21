North Lake Tahoe Residents Told to Prepare for Possible Avalanches

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. — Avalanche warnings were issued Saturday for those living in Crystal Bay and Third Creek.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District told residents to be weary during the next two days as a result of increasing snowfall and strong winds that will begin picking up Saturday evening. Large human or naturally triggered avalanches are possible because of a mix of rising temperatures and new snow.

While avalanches aren’t expected to be triggered near Third Creek and South Slope residential areas, people with homes in Crystal Bay could experience avalanches as early as Sunday morning.The Sierra Avalanche Center reports that slopes above homes and in the back country will be more susceptible to avalanches.

Officials are asking that residents prepare to stay indoors through Monday by stocking up on food and supplies. Regional emergency alerts are available through the Washoe County site.