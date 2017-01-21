Teen Killed While Standing on Train Tracks in Stockton

STOCKTON — Officials are investigating the scene where an Amtrak train struck a 16-year-old in Stockton, killing her in the collision.

Kimberly Woods from Amtrak reports that train 715 collided with the teen at 2:45 p.m. near the area of Garfield and West Scotts Avenues.

The 16-year-old was on the railroad tracks when the passenger train hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Seventy-six passengers were aboard the Amtrak, San Joaquin service train at the time of the incident.