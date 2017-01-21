Trump Denies Feuding with US Intelligence

LANGLEY, Virginia (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying he feuded with the nation’s intelligence agencies — telling CIA officers that it was “exactly the opposite.”

Trump visited CIA headquarters on Saturday in one of his first stops as president.

Despite his denial, the new president in fact had accused intelligence agencies of delaying his briefing about Russia’s attempts to hack last year’s election, and belittled their assessment.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Earlier this month he also questioned whether outgoing CIA director John Brennan was the “leaker of fake news.”