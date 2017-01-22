Civil Rights Group Searches for Suspect who Left Bacon on Smashed Door at Davis Mosque

DAVIS — Members of a Davis mosque Sunday found that a glass door had been smashed and bacon had been placed on the door’s handle.

According to the Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Islamic Center of Davis was vandalized at an unknown time early in the morning.

The bacon was intentionally left as an alleged sign “to offend Muslim sensibilities”, CAIR says, because of Islamic restrictions on the consumption of pork.

The civil rights group is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the vandalism and any suspects. They have reached out to local authorities for assistance with the incident.