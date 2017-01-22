Kansas City Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies in Dominican Republic Wreck

(CNN) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Saturday in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic, the team said Sunday. He was 25.

Former major league player Andy Marte, 33, died Sunday in a separate wreck in the Dominican Republic, MLB.com reported.

Ventura pitched in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and helped the Royals win a world championship in 2015, the statement said. He was drafted by the club in 2013 and had a 38-31 career pitching record.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Mike Swanson, team vice president of communications, told CNN the team has no details about the accident.

The Dominican Republic produces many major league baseball players. One of them, retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz tweeted: “I have not words to describe this….R.I.O my boy.”

I have not words to describe this….R.I.O my boy pic.twitter.com/Zp1Lc52Fqd — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2017

Marte, also a native of the Dominican Republic, was an infielder and had played with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks. He played the last two seasons with KT Wiz in South Korea, MLB.com reported.

ESPN, citing authorities in the Dominican Republic, reported he was driving a car that struck a house between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of Santo Domingo.

Social media was filled with condolences for the two men.

Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted: “To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP.”

To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017

ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas: “Black sunday for Dominican Republic baseball: Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte died in In different car accidents #RIP.”