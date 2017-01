ALPINE MEADOWS — Southbound Highway 89 between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City was closed Monday after an avalanche buried the road, and two cars.

According to the CHP, the people in the cars that were caught in the avalanche are out safe and unharmed.

About 200 feet of the road was covered in snow, which was around 12 high, the CHP said.

There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.