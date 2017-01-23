California Lawmakers Confirm Attorney General

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have confirmed Xavier Becerra as the state’s new attorney general.

The Democratic-controlled state Senate on Monday voted 26-9 along party lines to approve Becerra. It’s the Legislature’s first official action since Donald Trump became president.

Becerra has vowed to defend the state’s liberal policies against Trump and the Republican Congress.

Democratic Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson says Becerra will fight against proposed mass deportations and repeal of health care and protect the rights of the gay and lesbian community, women and consumers.

But Republican Sen. John Moorlach says he’s worried Becerra will jeopardize federal funding by attacking the Trump administration.

Becerra will be California’s first Latino attorney general. The Los Angeles-area Democrat was the highest-ranking Latino in Congress.