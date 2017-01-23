Celebrate National Pie Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephens Farmhouse visited our kitchen today to share some of their delicious pies. Cherie Stephens showed us how they make their most popular olallieberry pie. For those that don't know, an olallieberry is a blackberry that is large and not very seedy. The blackberries are locally grown using no pesticides, which makes them even better than organic. Visit Stephens Farmhouse and try the olallieberry pie or any other one of their amazing pies.

More info:

Stephens Farmhouse

6219 Sawtelle Ave, Yuba City

(530) 673-0406

StephensFarmhouse.com