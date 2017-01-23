Cooking with a Local MasterChef Junior Contestant

Adam, a 13-year-old from Sacramento, competed in the upcoming season of MasterChef Junior. He joins FOX40 to cook a modern twist on duck a l'orange with root vegetables.

The season premiere of MasterChef Junior airs on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. on FOX40.

 