Gov. Jerry Brown Declares State of Emergency in Counties Across California

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in several counties across California.

Brown issued two emergency proclamations in order to secure funding to help communities recover from winter storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways. Damage is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

The emergency proclamations have been issued for the following counties: Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.

The proclamations allow Caltrans to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.