Growth in the US Job Market Expected to Continue Through 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Randstad North America collected data from expert recruiters to find the hot jobs of 2017.

Jim Link, chief human resources officer for Randstad North America, anticipates that the best jobs in the market will include those in fields like engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare and human resources.

In the Sacramento region, leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services jobs are on the rise. For positions in the professional and business services sectors employers look for people with potential to grow in their position, or create a new position.

Having a good resume is key in the job market. It's important to highlight volunteer experiences and personal efforts that were made to influence a positive change in a community.

Following a trend that began in 2016, wages are expected to continue to increase in the upcoming year.