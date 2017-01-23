Heavy Snowfall Hits Foothills, Knocks Out Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMINO -- Jeremy Fortune says he has lived in Camino his entire life and hasn't seen of this amount of snow in this little time since his childhood.

"I remember in '82, '83, and '84 it was like this, but it feels like it's been that long -- there's a lot of snow," said Fortune.

Like many of his neighbors, Fortune spent Monday morning digging out his driveway from more than a foot of snow.

At an elevation at around 3,500 feet, residents in Camino do see snow every year, it's just not this much.

"I went out into the field where there are no trees, and I measured 14 inches," said resident Gregory Berge.

The large amount of snow caused at least five separate incidents that PG&E says caused power outages that by Monday evening were still affecting 300 customers.