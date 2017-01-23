Janet Napolitano Returns to Work After Hospitalization

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California President Janet Napolitano has returned to work after being hospitalized last week following side effects from cancer treatment.

Spokeswoman Dianne Klein says Monday that Napolitano returned to work Friday.

Klein says she is back to her full schedule and is doing “extremely well.”

The UC did not respond to requests last week for an update on her condition.

Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary and governor of Arizona, has been undergoing cancer treatment for five months and was hospitalized last week after suffering complications.

Her condition had not previously been made public, and her office has not said what type of cancer she has.

The UC Board of Regents is holding one of its regular meetings starting Wednesday. Klein says Napolitano is expected to attend.