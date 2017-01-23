Local Organizations Encourage Men to Give Back to Their Communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Representatives from two organizations stopped by the FOX40 studio Monday morning. One is a creative new group that raises funds for various nonprofits, and the other was one of the nonprofits they’ve helped. Patrick Harbison of The Council and Mike Carrington of Shoulder to Shoulder sat down on the big red couch with Paul Robins.

The Council for Giving combines the efforts of 100 men to give back to local nonprofits.

The organization meets quarterly to hear pitches from three local nonprofits and vote on the best presentation. One of the winners, Shoulder to Shoulder, walked away with $10,000.

More than 200,000 children in the Sacramento region are growing up without fathers. Many teens who are fatherless can turn to such things as substance abuse or suicide, explains Carrington. The nonprofit provides long term, one-on-one mentoring for boys and young men who do not have a prominent male figure in their lives. Single mothers and grandmothers are also given a hand through the organization with the help of trained volunteers.

The Council's next meeting is Tuesday at Mulvaney's Building & Loan. For more information, visit their site.

Information about Shoulder to Shoulder and their efforts can also be found online.