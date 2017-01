Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Body MD offers a vaginal rejuvenation that is non-surgical and can be completed within 30 to 45 minutes. This procedure can fix issues like vaginal looseness, lack of friction or sensation, dryness and discomfort, and more. If you're looking to get work done, New Body MD is the best place to go.

More info:

New Body MD Sacramento Location

1111 Exposition Blvd #400b

(916) 634-1276

NewBodyMD.com

New Body MD Stockton Location

4643 Quail Valley Dr. #103

(209) 528-1234

NewBodyMD.com