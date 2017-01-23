Police: Man Tried to Set Neighbor on Fire with Cooking Oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- With a bandaged and fractured arm, Pablo Cruz said he still can’t shake off what his neighbor did to him Saturday.

“When my neighbor takes drugs he becomes violent. We got in an argument and my neighbor hit me with a bat,” Cruz said in Spanish.

A day later, investigators said that same person, 34-year-old Guillermo Sanchez, tried to light another neighbor on fire with cooking oil at an apartment complex on South Center Street.

"Yesterday, I saw there was fire there at the neighbor’s house,” Primo Macias, a neighbor told us in Tagalog, a Filipino dialect.

Macias said he wasn’t surprised by the heavy police presence because there’s a lot of crime in the neighborhood.

"It’s too much police that come here,” he said.

Investigators said the man Sanchez is suspected of trying to kill is unharmed. Meanwhile, Cruz’s arm was hurting on Monday but he said he’s just relieved that Sanchez is behind bars.

Sanchez was arrested for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and arson.